Grade-12 Written Expression Examination deferred

The Grade 12 Written Expression Examination scheduled for August 1st has been deferred by two weeks.

In a media conference this afternoon, Education Secretary Dr. Uke Kombra says as per the Education Calendar 2022, the grade 12 Written Expression Examination is scheduled for Monday, 1st August.

He says all exam materials have already been dispatched to the respective schools in the country following the normal procedures.

In accordance with the existing National Examinations schedule, all Grade 12 schools were expected to distribute the reading booklets to students at 8am on Monday 25th July for preparation. The examination is scheduled for Monday 1st August 2022.

However, given the current escalating and ongoing National -Election related violence across the country, several schools have requested a deferral of the examination date for the students and schools to settle and have a conducive environment for the exam.

This means that the Grade 12 Written Expression Examination date is now rescheduled on the 15th of August 2022.





One PNG News





