PNG Election : Luther Wenge Leads Morobe Race

Former Morobe Governor and People's Labour Party candidate, Songang Luther Akisawa Wenge is currently leading the Morobe Regional Seat race with 39, 275 votes.

Provincial Returning Officer and Elections Manager Simon Soheke, says that this is a difference of only 138 votes between him and his nearest rival.

On second placing is United Labour Party (ULP) candidate, Kemas Tomala with 39, 137 votes, while incumbent Governor and PANGU Party candidate Ginson Goheyu Saonu, is in a distant third with 15, 715 votes.

People's Movement For Change (PMFC) and female candidate, Jennifer Baing is fourth with 11, 030 votes, and fifth is Robin Yalambing, an Independent candidate with 7, 964 votes.

These figures are from the fourth aggregation of votes from the Bulolo, Finschafen, Huon Gulf and Lae Open Electorates.

NBC News/ ONE PNG





