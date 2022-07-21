PNG Opposition Leader Namah Maintains lead in Vanimo-Green Race

Incumbent PNG Opposition leader and Vanimo Green MP, and PNG Party Leader, Belden Norman Namah is still maintaining his lead after the first preference counts, for the Walsa and Vanimo Urban LLGs were completed yesterday.

Belden Namah

This also included some boxes from the Amanab, Green River and Bewani Wutung Onei LLG's.

Mr. Namah polled a total of 6, 600 votes to lead the race, while United Labour Party candidate Kelly Masi was second with 2, 993 votes.

On the third spot was Independent candidate Erick Kowa with 2, 086 votes, while PANGU Party Candidate Gerald Gubon is on fourth placing with 1, 546 votes.

Counting was suspended yesterday and will resume today at 9 am for Amanab, Green River and Bewani Wutung LLGs.

All primary counts for the Vanimo Green Open electorate is expected to be completed by this afternoon.





NBC / ONE PNG





Next : PNG Elections: O'Neil retains Ialibu Pangia open seat