PNG Elections : Pruaitch leads Aitape-Lumi Race

National Alliance Party Leader and incumbent Aitape/Lumi Open electorate MP Patrick Pruaitch, is still leading the Aitape Lumi Open seat race.

Patrick Pruaitch

Mr. Pruaitch polled 1, 825 votes after Count three yesterday, which are from boxes from the Aitape West LLG.

Still in second place is People's National Congress Party candidate Anderson Mise with 1, 696 votes and on third is Independent candidate Allan Kango with 755 votes.

On fourth placing is Independent candidate Gabriel Ramoi with 659 votes, and on the fifth spot is People's First Party Candidate Tonny Christie Waisi with 522 votes.

Aitape Lumi has a total of 41 ballot boxes, and 6 boxes have been counted so far.

Counting was suspended last night and will resume at 9am today.

NBC / ONE PNG

