Calls for more police intervention in Enga Province

The Enga professionals are calling on the Police Commissioner to send more security personnel to Porgera, given the escalation of ruthless killing and fighting in Porgera Valley.

They made this call following the gruesome attack on Wednesday by warring tribes in Porgera Valley, where 18 lives were claimed.

The professionals have condemned the ruthless killing of innocent citizens, including women and children.

Enga for Pogera Interim Chairman Meck Minnala said they are requesting for additional police units who have knowledge about the spillage issues to mine site and camp.

"We the professionals from Enga, we feel that the very people that are qualified and have the social knowledge to meaningfully engage and contain the situation is the Mobile Squad (MS) Units 11 and 12, who are based in Enga."

"They know and understand the historical contexts of the conflict as well as the cultural manoeuvres on how to go about containing this situation."

"Commissioner Manning, we appeal to you, please send our MS 11 and 12 Units back to Enga," said Mr. Minnala.





