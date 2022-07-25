PNG Elections: Timothy Masiu retains South Bougainville Open seat

Candidate for South Bougainville Open and current sitting Member Hon Timothy Masiu was declared as member re-elected to the post for the next five years in the National Parliament.

By Aloysius Laukai New Dawn FM News

Hon Timothy Masiu was one of the candidates who re-contested and challenged his current seat as the sitting member for the South Bougainville Open seat in the current National General Elections 2022 this month.

He led the race since count 1 began at the Mamaro Youth Hall centre last week.

OBEC representative Winterford Toreas called on the RO for South Chris Tooke and Member declared for South Bougainville Open, Hon Timothy Masiu to sign on the return of writs to the PNG Electoral Commission.

Hon. Masiu firstly thanked the Heaven father for his glory and mercy upon Bougainville.

He said the people have spoken through the ballot papers. They had exercised their democratic rights to choose a leader.

Hon Masiu thanked the people of South Bougainville for a free, fair and safe National General Elections.

Hon Masiu was declared this morning in the presence of the people of South Bougainville, Deputy Police Commissioner and Head of Bougainville Police Service Francis Tokura, PNG Electoral Commission South Returning officer Chris Tooke, officials and Office of Bougainville Electoral officials. ENDS//





Source: New Dawn FM News/One PNG News





Next: PNG Military personnel deployed to streets of Port Moresby