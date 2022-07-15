PNG Joint Forces Academy launches official website

The Papua New Guinea Joint Forces Academy (JFA) has launched its official website to provide information of JFA accessible to staff and trainees administratively and academically.

Lieutenant Colonel Donald Aisuk the Commanding Officer and Chief Instructor of JFA said the academy (JFA) did not have a proper management system for years making information and data scattered and accessibility challenging.

For more than 12 months a team of PNGDF personnel at the JFA Training Development Cell (TDC) was assigned with the approval from PNGDF’s Information Technology Directorate to work on the website and put all the vital information of JFA together.

Lieutenant Colonel Aisuk said the (JFA) website was created upon approval of PNGDF headquarters through the IT directorate. In terms of unit (JFA) priorities for this year, they have developed Google Classroom, a social media page and now the website.

The creation of the website is a milestone achievement for JFA and stepping stone for the unit's other priorities for 2022 to be followed through. These include the installation of the Learning Management System (a software called Moodle) that will be trialed with the Joint Forces Commissioning Course (JFCC) and getting JFCC accredited with Department of Higher Education Research Science and Technology (DHERST).

The event also saw the presentation of the certificate from DHERST recognizing JFA as a Registered Training Provider (TVET).

Director of Military Training PNGDF Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Terikian praised the team for the achievement and said the website will be very useful to give publicity to information that can better inform people about JFA history, its achievements, developments and progress.





Source: PNGDF Media/One PNG News





