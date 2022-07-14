PNG Elections: Tuka leads in New Talasea Open electorate

PANGU Party candidate John Tuka is currently leading in the primary count for the Talasea Open Electorate of West New Britain Province.

After Count 8 of the ballot boxes from the Kimbe Urban Local Level Government last night, Mr Tuka is now on 1,152 votes, and on second placing is People’s Party candidate, Freddie Reu Kumai on 997 votes.

Running third is Independent candidate, Nick Tupi on 744 votes, while United Labour Party candidate, Blaise Dau is on fourth with 639 votes, and Independent candidate, Jon Ura Ravu is in fifth, with 480 votes.

This is the last count for Kimbe Urban LLG before counting was suspended last night, and will continue today with ballot boxes from the Talasea LLG after quality checks are done.

The primary count for the Hoskins Local Level Government of the new Nakanai Open Electorate is also complete with Sitting Member for the Talasea Open and PANGU Party candidate, Francis Galia Maneke in the lead.

After count 9 which is the final count for the Hoskins LLG last night, Mr Maneke is now on 5,712 votes.

People’s National Congress Party candidate and Former Talasea MP, Francis Marus is in second place with 2,728 votes and currently in third place is People’s First Party candidate, Nixon Paiaki Volele on 1,452 votes.

Papua New Guinea Party candidate, Joseph B Tauvasa is on 978 votes and running fourth, while Independent candidate, Felix Kua is now on fifth place with 855 votes.

Nakanai Open Returning Officer, Roland Popunurea said, the next LLG to be counted for the Nakanai Open Electorate will be the Mosa LLG.

Counting for the Nakanai Open has been suspended until today when quality checks are expected to take place before the count proceeds with Mosa LLG ballot boxes.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News







