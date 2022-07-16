Paul Barker: 2022 NGE more chaotic compared to previous elections

The 2022 National General Election has more problems than in previous elections.

The Executive Director of National Affairs, Paul Barker told the NBC Election Program, 'Make It Count' last night.

He says the 2017 National Election also had a lot of problems that were not solved.

Paul Barker pointed out some problems that are being faced in this year's national election, among them is the common roll update.

The main issue is people's names missing on the common roll which he says shows a lack of comprehensive updating of the common roll.

Mr. Barker says there is a lot of inequity in the process not just with the issue of the common roll but also in the way it is treated.

Meantime, the Executive Director of National Affairs highlighted that a biometric system is one way of preventing double voting.

He says PNG can make use of its Information and Communications Technology or the ICT sector to improve in future elections.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





Next: PNG Joint Forces Academy launches official website