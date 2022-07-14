PNG Elections: Western's Delta Fly polling team stranded

Two teams from the Bamu Local Level Government have yet to commence polling in the new Delta Fly electorate in Western Province.

Returning Officer for Delta Fly Dilas Muli said access to polling locations and bad weather have been a challenge.

Article and photo by Martha Buckley: NBC News

Mr. Muli said Aramia Gogodala LLG, Fly Gogodala LLG and Balimo Urban LLG have completed polling, except for Bamu LLG.

He said 14 teams from Bamu have completed polling and returned back, while the last 4 teams are yet to complete polling.

The 4 teams for helicopter insertion could not make it to their various polling locations, as the helicopter could not land due to heavy rain and cloud cover.

Mr. Muli said he had arranged three dinghies and took the teams to Kamusi logging camp, where they later travelled by vehicle to their polling locations yesterday afternoon.

He said the team that went into Wawoi Falls area started polling at Keseki and Kawalasi.

However, the other two teams for Samakopa and Lake Cambel could not make it by foot to their polling areas.

Mr. Muli said he's hopeful the weather will be fine today so the teams can be inserted into their polling station's.





