Incumbent MP for North Bougainville passes on

The incumbent Member for North Bougainville, William Nakin passed away this afternoon at the Port Moresby General hospital.

Mr. Nakin had suffered a massive stroke in Buka and was medivac to Port Moresby yesterday.

Mr Nakin's passing has been confirmed by both the incumbent Regional MP and Vice Minister for Bougainville Affairs, Peter Tsiamalili Junior, as well as the incumbent Member for South Bougainville and Minister for Information Communication Technology, Timothy Masiu.

Both leaders have also passed their condolences to the late Mr. Nakin's immediate family as well as the people of Gogohe and North Bougainville.





