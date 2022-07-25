PNG Elections: Walter Schnaubelt declared winner for Namatana Open

The National Alliance Party has registered its first win in this election, with its candidate Walter Schnaubelt being re-elected as the member for Namatanai in New Ireland Province.

He was declared member-elect at 6:28pm yesterday.

After the 16th exclusion, Mr. Schnaubelt polled 16,454 votes, surpassing the absolute majority of 16,393 votes.

His main rival, People's Progress Party candidate and cousin Byron Chan finished second with 12,393 votes.





