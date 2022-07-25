PNG Elections: Security advisory council discusses pressing issues

The Security Advisory Council has met and discussed many pressing security issues happening around the country.

Prime Minister James Marape said this at media conference yesterday, after flying into Port Moresby from Wewak, where he and member-elects of his PANGU Pati and coalition partners are camping.

He said there were several recommendations made and they will use all arsenal of government to respond to them.

While condemning the violence related to elections in other parts of the country and recently in Port Moresby, Marape said Port Moresby and anywhere else is not a place for law breakers.

Based on the security advisory council recommendations, there will be post elections security operations.

"We do not tolerate lawlessness in our country."

"The National Government, through the recommendations of the National Security Advisory Council has put in proposals for post election-related police operations and the fullest work of the law and justice sector to bring into account those who are responsible for lawlessness, not just in Port Moresby but right across the length and breadth of our country," said Mr. Marape.





