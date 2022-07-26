PNG Elections: Return of Writs date extended to 12th August

The Governor General has finally accepted a request by the PNG Electoral Commissioner, to extend the date for the Return of Writs, from the 29th of July to the 12th of August 2022.

Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae in a statement, says that he has agreed for the extension, because the electoral commission will not be able to complete all counting by this Friday.

Sir Bob also says that an extension is necessary, because it will save time and resources, if it is declared a failed election, and new elections are called again in the near future.

He also adds that the PNG Electoral Commission must look at what it had done wrong leading into the 2022 election, and start planning as early as 2023 for the 2027 elections.

The Governor General has also called for the introduction of the biometric voting system, which he says will avoid all the problems the country has gone through in the 2022 election.

Meanwhile, the Governor General has also appealed to all Papua New Guinean's throughout the country, to refrain from inciting violence, fighting and cause destruction to lives and properties as the national elections draws to a close.

Sir Bob says that he is concerned with the recent spate of violence in Port Moresby, Enga and Markham and Kabwum in the Morobe Province.

He says that everyone involved in the elections, must conduct themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner, so that the national elections may be completed successfully.

Sir Bob also says that those who have put up their hands to become leaders, must display that leadership now and not wait till Parliament sits.

He has also urged those who may have issues with the election process, to raise their complaints through the court of disputed returns, and not disturb or interfere with the election process that is currently underway.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





