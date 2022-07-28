PNG Elections: Tkatchenko retains Moresby South seat





Member-elect for Moresby South, Justin Tkatchenko, says he's humbled and overwhelmed by the huge support shown by the people in the electorate to return him back into Parliament this year.

Returning Officer, Tau Toea, declared Mr Tkatchenko winner at the Rita Flynn counting centre this afternoon, after Mr. Tkatchenko polled 28,111 first preferential votes, and went past the absolute majority of 23,310 votes.

Mr Tkatchenko, a Social Democratic Party candidate, promised to serve the electorate and bring bigger and better services to the electorate than ever before.

Social Democratic Party Leader and National Capital District Governor, Powes Parkop, and PANGU Party Leader James Marape, were also at hand to witness the official declaration.

Moresby South is the first electorate in the National Capital District to declare a winner.

Mr. Tkatchenko's declaration now brings to two SDP Members, after the declaration of Central Bougainville's Simon Dumarinu on Wednesday.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





