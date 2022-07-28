PNG Elections: Muthuvel leads WNB regional race

The WNB provincial seat counting is now into fifth elimination round where Independent candidate Blaise Koroi Vatete was eliminated.

This means that his 667 votes were distributed among the remaining 15 candidates.

Incumbent Governor and PANGU Pati's Sasindran Muthuvel is currently leading with 33,532 votes, while, People's National Congress Party's Gari Baki is in second place with 28,475 votes.

In third is National Alliance Party's Mark Lebong, with 11, 621 votes.

Ballots Reaming in the Count for the WNB Provincial seat is 117, 820 votes, and the Absolute Majority is currently at 58, 911 votes.

Counting in West New Britain Provincial seat is continuing with exclusions being carried out at the moment.

A declarations is expected anytime from now.





Source: NBC News /One PNG News





Next: PNG Elections: Tkatchenko retains Moresby South seat