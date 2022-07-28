PNG Elections: Sir Peter Ipatas retains Enga Regional seat

People's Party Founder and Chief Sir Peter Ipatas has retained his seat as the Enga Governor this afternoon after reaching the absolute majority on first count.

Sir Peter Ipatas who ran under the party he founded managed to poll 172, 652 votes to surpass the absolute majority of 140, 220 votes to be declared.

The runner up Laken Lepatu from the Liberal Party only managed to polled 30, 352 votes, while Independent Candidate Sandy Talita finished on the third place with 24, 277 votes.

This will be the 6th term for Sir Peter Ipatas as the Governor of Enga Province.

Formal declaration and signing of writ was done today at 5pm.

Sir Peter Ipatas' declaration now brings the total number of People's Party members to three.

The two earlier declarations are for Dr. Lino Tom, Wabag Open and Freddy Reu Kumai, Talasea Open.





