PNG Elections: Probe underway in NCD election violence

Police in the National Capital District have begun operations to curb crimes in Port Moresby.

NCD and Central Commander Anthony Wangambie Jr told a joint media conference with Prime Minister James Marape that random roadblocks will be set up to check on vehicles and movement of people.

He said soon after the violent incident happened at the Sir John Guise stadium on Sunday, police arrested nine people who had brand new bush knives in a vehicle.

Police will now increase their public safety presence on the roads and in public areas while the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and Correctional Services personnel will provide security at counting venues to ensure the election process is completed peacefully and on time before the return of writs.

ACP Wagambie Jr has also appealed to people to stop spreading rumours causing fear and opportunists take advantage to harass and attack innocent people.

He said police responded to several incidents reported on social media but they were not related to the spate of election related violence.

Most he said were domestic violence incidents which drew crowds and quarrel between vendors which happened at Rainbow.

Meanwhile, Port Moresby police will find leads from the injured persons being admitted at the Port Moresby General Hospital before they investigate further and make arrests.

This relates to the election related violence near the Sir John Guise stadium on Sunday.

Mr. Wagambie Jr said one of the injured persons is now providing statement to police at the Boroko Police Station.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





