PNG Elections: Tari Pori primary count completed

All primary votes for Tari Pori Electorate in Hela Province have been counted.
The 82 boxes were opened in the last two days of counting for this year's national election.
Currently, in the central counting venue in Tari Town, counting officials will go through quality checks after a break, to confirm the votes for the five local level government wards of the district.
These are tallies of the top three candidates of the five Local Level Government wards in Tari Pori district.
LLG: Tari Urban ( Count # 9)
1. James Marape - 5, 413
2. Bull Miabe Benson Angobe - 1, 817
3. Justin Aluja Haiara - 471
LLG: Tebi (Count # 19)
1. James Marape - 7, 291
2. Justin Aluja Haiara - 4, 042
3. Bull Miabe Benson Angore - 1, 053
LLG: Pori ( Count # 16)
1. James Marape - 9, 070
2 Bull Miabe Benson Angore - 1, 312
3. Elijah Timba - 1, 245
Note. 1 box destroyed
LLG: Tagali ( Count # 17)
1. James Marape - 11, 073
2. Justin Aluja Haiara - 838
3. Bull Miabe Benson Angore - 777
LLG: Hayapuga ( Count # 21)
1. James Marape - 8, 066
2. Elijah Timbai - 2, 160
3. Justin Aluja Haiara - 1, 525
Meantime, the officials are now into quality checks.
Source: NBC News/One PNG News
Next:PNG Elections: Parkop calls for a biometric system of voting next election