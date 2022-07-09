PNG Elections: Tari Pori primary count completed

All primary votes for Tari Pori Electorate in Hela Province have been counted.

The 82 boxes were opened in the last two days of counting for this year's national election.

Currently, in the central counting venue in Tari Town, counting officials will go through quality checks after a break, to confirm the votes for the five local level government wards of the district.

These are tallies of the top three candidates of the five Local Level Government wards in Tari Pori district.

LLG: Tari Urban ( Count # 9)

1. James Marape - 5, 413

2. Bull Miabe Benson Angobe - 1, 817

3. Justin Aluja Haiara - 471

LLG: Tebi (Count # 19)

1. James Marape - 7, 291

2. Justin Aluja Haiara - 4, 042

3. Bull Miabe Benson Angore - 1, 053

LLG: Pori ( Count # 16)

1. James Marape - 9, 070

2 Bull Miabe Benson Angore - 1, 312

3. Elijah Timba - 1, 245

Note. 1 box destroyed

LLG: Tagali ( Count # 17)

1. James Marape - 11, 073

2. Justin Aluja Haiara - 838

3. Bull Miabe Benson Angore - 777

LLG: Hayapuga ( Count # 21)

1. James Marape - 8, 066

2. Elijah Timbai - 2, 160

3. Justin Aluja Haiara - 1, 525

Meantime, the officials are now into quality checks.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





