PNG Elections: Parkop calls for a biometric system of voting next election

Incumbent NCD Governor Powes Parkop has emphasized putting more effort into the introduction of the biometrics system of voting in the next election.

Making reference to the election mishaps in the Port Moresby North East electorate, Parkop says this should not be happening in the capital of the country.

Article by Jaheb Akia

After casting his vote in Gerehu last Friday, Mr Parkop was saddened by recent events in the Port Moresby North East electorate. This includes the second likely deferral of voting and the resignation of the NE RO.

Mr Parkop is adamant that the Biometric system of voting be introduced as soon as possible in the country.

The Incumbent governor says will be fighting for this system in the 11th parliament.

Voting in the NW electorate was peaceful apart from one woman being arrested at stage three polling site by police on suspicion of double voting

Source: NBC News/One PNG News









