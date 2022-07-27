PNG Elections: Bryan Kramer leads Madang Open race

Allegiance Party Leader and Incumbent Madang Open MP, Bryan Kramer continues to maintain his lead in the Madang Open Seat race with 7, 787 votes after Count 3.

These are votes from the Transgogol LLG of Madang District.

He is followed by People's National Congress candidate and former MP Nixon Duban with 2, 668 votes.

On third place is Independent candidate Hood Kassas with 889 votes, and in the fourth place is People's Labour Party Candidate Ismael Yama , with 877 votes.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





Next: PNG Election : Luther Wenge Leads Morobe Race