PNG Elections: Schools facing disruptions due to elections

Schools around the country are facing disruptions resuming their Term Three (3) classes due to the national elections.

All schools were supposed to start on Monday this week.

Article by Elias Nanau: NBC News

As a consequence of disruptions, Education Secretary Dr. Uke Kombra has issued a circular to all Provincial Education Boards, advisors and education service providers to take charge, assess the situation on a case by case basis and decide on a date for resumption of Term Three (3).

Dr. Kombra said all schools must review and reschedule teaching and learning programs accordingly and conduct recovery of loss lessons upon resumption.

He has appealed to Provincial and District Education officers in provinces and regions and church education secretaries to support schools faced with post-election disputes resume and recover lessons that a lost.

Dr. Kombra said there are no changes to examination dates and the circular is issued support by law.

Meanwhile, when NBC News visited Coronation Primary School, one of the biggest public schools in Port Moresby, we were informed that student attendance has dropped dramatically to just under 300 on Tuesday (19.7.22) and around 400 students went to school on Monday (18.07.22).

They have an enrolment of over 2,000 students.

A teacher Steven Mero says they believe how the election has been run has influenced parents in Port Moresby to restrain their children from returning to school fearing violence may erupt.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





