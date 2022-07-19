PNG Elections: PNG deputy opposition leader Marat unseated

PANGU Party Candidate Graham Piniau Rumet has been declared as the new member elect for Rabaul Open Electorate.

Mr Rumet was officially declared by the Returning Officer Babel Umbri at 4:10 pm today.

Article by Elizah Longkale :NBC News

He was declared after the 7th exclusion, polling a progressive total of 5,192 votes.

Mr Rumet surged ahead of his rival and former Member for Rabaul Dr Allan Marat with a difference of only 3 votes.

Dr Marat managed to poll 5,189 votes after collecting only 332 votes after the 7th exclusion, while Rumet collected 1,340 votes to sail home with 5,192 votes.

Mr Rumet during his maiden speech thanked other candidates for the race, saying it is time they have to stand together for change in Rabaul.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





