NCD schools suspended classes this week

All schools in the National Capital District of Papua New will remain suspended until Monday next week.

The Education Secretary Dr. Uke Kombra made this known during a media conference this afternoon in Port Moresby.

By Quineth Wangoro: NBC News

Students in the National Capital District had to stay at home yesterday following the spate of election-related violence on Sunday.

This has compelled the NCD Education Board to make a request to the Education Department to suspend classes until next week.

Dr. Kombra says students are scared and traumatized by the incidents, so the department has agreed to the request.

Teachers are also advised to prepare extra lessons to cover for the periods or lessons missed.

Dr. Kombra says students' and teachers’ safety is important.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





Next: PNG Elections: Return of Writs date extended to 12th August