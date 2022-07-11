PNG Elections: Elias Kapavore leads Pomio open seat after count 2

Pomio MP and People's National Congress (PNC) Party Candidate, Elias Kapavore, is now leading the Pomio Open Seat race.

After the second count of primary votes, Mr. Kapavore managed to collect 332 votes to take an early lead.

The updates after count 2 two of primary votes stands as:

1. Elias Kapavore -332

2. Benedict Tati - 280

3. William Rave Koiatuna - 222

4. Peter Kaiopuna -155

5. Paul Yosef Tiensten - 34

A total of 1,062 ballot Papers have been counted, which consists of 1,027 formal, and 34 informal votes.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





