PNG Election : Dr. Marat's Humbleness Touches many including Prime Minister Marape

The humbleness shown by former Rabaul Open M-P Doctor Alan Marat got praises from Prime Minister James Marape.

Dr. Marat, one of the longest-serving opposition members of Parliament in the country's history was unseated by a PANGU Party Candidate in the 2022 national elections.

Caption: Dr. Marat meets newly-elect MP for Rabaul after the declaration [ Photo: Nathan Sapala Werep]

PANGU Party Parliamentary Leader acknowledged the leadership displayed by Dr Marat before his people at Tari Town this week.

Prime Minister James Marape has praised the former Rabaul MP and Melanesian Liberal Party Leader Dr. Allan Marat, for humbly accepting the results of the 2022 National Election.

Mr. Marape says that Dr. Marat has set a standard for young Papua New Guineans who wish to go into politics, and he has again demonstrated that by accepting the results, despite losing by only three votes to a PANGU Party candidate.

He says that many Papua New Guineans would not accept the results, but challenge them through the Courts.

