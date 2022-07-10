PNG Elections: Ballot boxes for Maramuni Rural LLG in Enga extracted

All 28 ballot boxes for the remote Maramuni Rural LLG in Enga Province have been successfully extracted by the Joint Security Task Force Air Support helicopters, in preparation for counting.

Due to security concerns, the ballot boxes were flown to Mount Hagen, before they will be transported to Wabag.

Article by NBC News

The ballot boxes were successfully extracted after many threats to destroy the boxes and kill the Returning Officer and his polling officials.

People danced in jubilation as the the ballot boxes, the Assistant Returning Officer and polling officials were airlifted out.

Maramuni is very remote - its only accessible by air and is one of three Local Level Government's in the Wabag Open electorate.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





