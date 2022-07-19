PNG Elections: O'Neil leads in Ialibu/Pangia counting

The primary count for Ialibu/Pangia electorate should be completed by tomorrow.

Returning Officer, Ronald Rambu also explained the disputed ten (10) ballot boxes from Kuare LLG have also been counted after getting clearance from Electoral Commission.

Article by Dominic Yoshie

Mr. Rambu said that he had advised all Presiding Officers to get all their Journals in order yesterday, to allow counting of the disputed ballot boxes today.

Ialibu Urban and Kware LLG ballot boxes have been counted, while counting for East Pangia, South Wiru and Kewabi LLG should be completed by today or tomorrow.

People's National Congress (PNC) Party Leader and sitting Ialibu/Pangia Open Electorate MP, Peter O'Neill is still maintaining his early lead with 27, 901 votes, while on second is PANGU Party candidate Stanley Liria with 8, 910 votes.

On third is Sam Wange with 3, 590 votes, fourth is Ricky Pake with 3, 532 votes and fifth is Louis Walibi with 531 votes.

Counting for the Mendi/Munihu, Imbongu and the Southern Highlands Provincial Seat is expected to begin tomorrow.





