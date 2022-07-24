Four shot dead in ambush in PNG's Western Highlands

Western Highlands Provincial Police Commander Superintendent John Sagom has confirmed that four people were shot dead and several others hospitalized in an ambush at the upper Nebilyer bridge in the Tambul- Nebilyer district of the Western Highlands province on Tuesday 19 July.

Provincial Police Commander Superintendent John Sagom addressing the grieving relatives at the crime scene in Tambul before removing the dead bodies, on Wednesday 20th July 2022.

Superintendent Sagom who was at the crime scene on Wednesday July 20 strongly condemned the barbaric killing saying it was “a first of its kind” and the “worst killing ever” in the history of the Tambul- Nebilyer district.

“Police will make sure these murderers face the full force of the law. I am appealing to all leaders and the community to work with the police to ensure justice is served in the shortest time possible,” PPC Sagom said.

Mr Sagom commended the relatives of the four killed and wounded for not taking the law into their own hands and allowing the police to deal with the matter.

He said the suspects were known, and Police detectives have commenced the investigation and expect to make arrests soon.

“I am calling on the suspects to surrender immediately to police for their own sake,” Mr Sagom said.

Police Media

