PNG Elections: PNC party registers first win

The People’s National Congress (PNC) Party has recorded a first MP in the 2022 National Election, after Sitting Pomio MP Elias Kapavore, was declared at 2:30 PM this afternoon.

Mr Kapavore was declared by the Returning Officer John Liskia as the member elect for Pomio after the 55th primary count.

Mr. Kapavore polled 11, 949 votes, which was 270 votes more than the absolute majority of 11,679 votes.

Coming in second was National Alliance party candidate Benedict Tati, who managed to poll 5,761 votes.

After his declaration Mr. Kapavore thanked the people of Pomio for having trust in him, to be their leader again in the next five years.

Mr Kapavore also says that he is now the leader of Pomio District, and everyone must stand united and work, and there should be no more competition and division.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





