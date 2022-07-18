PNG Elections: Pangu registers more victories and candidates leading

As counting picks up momentum across the country, Pangu Pati continues to register more victories and has more candidates leading in the primary counts.

Pangu now has three declared Members of Parliament in Prime Minister James Marape, his deputy John Rosso retaining his Lae Open seat and Manasseh Makiba retaining his Magarima Open seat.

According to the latest electoral commission update Pangu Party has eight other candidates leading in the primary counts.

These include Ian Ling-Stucky for the Kavieng Open, Charlie Benjamin Manus Regional seat, Job Pomat Manus Open, Philip Undialu Hela Regional, John Simon for Maprik Open, Lohia Boe Samuel for the Moresby North-West seat, Sasindran Muthuvel for the West New Britain Regional and John Tuka for the Talasea Open.

The Electoral Commission updates this morning has the Peoples National Congress Party running behind Pangu with five candidates leading on first preference.

The United Labour Party and the United Resource Party has two candidates leading in the primary counts.





