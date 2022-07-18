PNG Elections: Philip Undialu retains Hela regional seat

Pangu Party candidate and sitting Hela Governor Philip Undialu has been declared Governor-elect for Hela province.

Article by Charles Yapumi: NBC News

Provincial returning officer Mr John Tipa officially declared Philip Undialu Governor-elect for Hela province at 3.30pm.

Philip Undialu retains his seat with 118, 113 votes.

2017 runner-up Francis Potape was in second place with 50, 771 votes.

Finishing third in the race was Tony Mana Kila with 16, 377 votes.

On the fourth place was Tiken takili Mukuni 14, 855 votes.

Finishing fifth in the race was Dr Hewali Hamiya with 8 616 votes.

Governor-elect Undialu after signing the 2022 election writs, said he wants Hela province to move forward in the coming years.

Mr Undialu says Hela province is a newly established province that needs like-minded leaders to carry Hela province forward.





