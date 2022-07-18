PNG Elections: Commissioner Manning rejects O'Neil claims of political bias

“A letter I wrote recently to the PNG Electoral Commissioner is now the subject of much debate in the social media, after the Member for Ialibu Pangia Peter O’Neill released a media statement questioning my motives.

“I have no other interest than to ensure that the election is done transparently and in a safe and secure environment. But we are going against a huge tidal way of so-called leaders who want to get into office by any means possible.

“My office received a written complaint from a candidate in the Ialibu Pangia Open electorate in the Southern Highlands including witness statements alleging among others that over 12,500 ballot papers for the Kagua Erave Open Electorate were hijacked during polling and stuffed in the ballot boxes of nearby Ialibu Pangia Electorate.

“That letter was copied to the Prime Minister, PNG Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai, the Ialibu Pangia Returning Officer, the Provincial Election Manager and other candidates, hence the reference in my letter to Mr Sinai.

“I wrote to the PNG Electoral Commissioner to alert him to the alleged election fraud and for him to consider setting aside the ballot boxes until the allegations could be substantiated.

"While I note PNG Electoral Commissioner has the final say on administration of the elections and whether or not disputed ballot boxes are set aside, Police have constitutional and legislative powers concerning criminal investigations, and laying chargers in relation to criminal offences.

“My letter was intended to have the Electoral Commissioner realise something was wrong and only he can make a decision before it becomes subject to a criminal investigation, and worse still, the cause of further violence and bloodshed.

“Police will share the evidence it has obtained for the Electoral Commission to consider and make its decision. We will on the other hand continue with our own investigation as it relates to a criminal complaint of election fraud.

“I was not in contact with the Prime Minister over this matter and my decision to write to the Electoral Commissioner was based on the merits of the letter of complaint to me and of course on police intelligence reports and eye witness accounts.

“We will continue to do our part to hold the process accountable to all. Ballots have been cast and our challenge now is to ensure counting is conducted securely, safely and as transparently as possible.

“I note that counting of Ialibu Pangia votes has commenced and according to the Electoral Commissioner he had instructed other electorates of Imbongu and Mendi Minihu to be counted concurrently. We hope to speed up counting of Southern Highlands Province and have the winners declared soon.

“Finally, I appeal to all leaders to respect the process, and government officials who have been tasked to deliver the 2022 National General Election. The results may not go in your favour, but be a true leader and accept it. Do not blame the process, the electoral officials or the security forces.”





Source: Media statement/One PNG News





