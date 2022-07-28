PNG Elections: People's Reform Party leader James Donald retains North-Fly seat

Incumbent Member for North-Fly and People's Reform Party Leader James Donald has retained his seat for the second term polling past the absolute Majority with 12 648 votes.

Returning officer George Papin made the declaration of the member-elect for North Fly James Donald at 5pm this afternoon at the PNGDF Forward Operating Base -KIUNGA before counting officials, scrutineers and the Joint Security personnel.

Election Manager Paul Max acknowledged the counting officials, scrutineers and the Joint Security forces, the District and the Provincial Administration for the support during this election.

Member-elect James Donald also acknowledged everyone for their tireless efforts during the course of the election until the declaration.

James Donald wishes to maintain unity in the province saying he will wait for the other four seats to conclude before they depart together to form the next government.

Donald says there are many things yet to be done, and he thanks the people of North Fly for having confidence in him.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





