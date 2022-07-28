PNG Elections: Belden Nama leads Vanimo Green Open race

The counting for Vanimo Green Open Seat in the West Sepik Province, went into it's 21st elimination this afternoon.

After the 21st exclusion, incumbent MP and PNG Party Leader Belden Norman Namah is still maintaining his lead with 9, 051votes.

On second place is Independent candidate Erick Kowa with 5, 961votes, and on third is United Labour Party candidate Kelly Masi with 5,179 votes.

On fourth placing is PANGU Party Candidate Gerald Gubon with 2, 151 votes, and running in 5th spot is Independent candidate Raymond Tuyan with 2,151 votes.

These are only 5 candidates remaining in the count and the absolute majority, now stand at 12, 249 votes.

Counting was suspended at 7pm and will resume with exclusion 22 tomorrow, with a declaration by tomorrow as well.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





