PNG Elections: Garry Juffa leads Northern Regional seat

The Northern Regional Seat race has completed its primary count votes, and is currently undergoing it's elimination process.

By Muriel Tovivi: NBC News

After the first elimination, incumbent Governor and People's Movement for Change (PMFC) Party Leader,, Gary Juffa is leading with 14, 084 votes.

On the second placing is People's National Congress Party candidate Allen Mesa with 8, 451 votes, and in a close third is Independent candidate Jean Eparo Parkop with 8, 288 votes.

Another Independent candidate, John Warison is fourth with 6, 198 votes and fifth is Walter Enuma, another Independent candidate with 4, 148 votes.

The second elimination process is currently underway.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





