PNG Elections: Electoral Commissioner apologises to people of Port Moresby North-East

The PNG Electoral Commissioner, Simon Sinai, has apologized to the people of Moresby North East electorate for deferring polling to next Monday.

The decision to move to poll follows complaints of unequal distribution of ballot papers to some wards in the electorate which also prompted the Returning Officer, Billy George to announce his resignation on Friday.

PNG Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai: article by Denyse Kalau

The Moresby Northeast electorate has the highest number of candidates contesting this election compared to others in the National Capital District.

Last Friday, thousands of its eligible voters were frustrated and disappointed over the last-minute decision by the Returning Officer, to defer polling once more.

Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai who appeared on the NBC Election Show, apologized for the inconvenience caused to the people of Moresby Northeast and assured them that polling will take place on Monday.

Meantime, polling for the other open seats – Moresby Northwest and Moresby South including the Regional went ahead on Friday despite a slow start and issues of missing names on the electoral roll.

Counting is expected to commence on Wednesday next week once all preparations for the counting are done.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





Next: Marape: PNG mourns the untimely death of former Japan's Prime Minister