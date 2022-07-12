PNG Elections: Milne Bay ballot boxes arrive, Milne Bay ready for polls

More ballot boxes for Milne Bay Province have arrived in Alotau this morning.

Provincial Returning Officer Ivan Maraka says they were brought over by the PNG navy vessel HMPNGS Lakekamu from security hotspot areas of Kiriwina LLG and from the three LLGs for Esa'ala Open Seat.

Article and photo by Priscilla Waikaidi

Kiriwina had 28 boxes, Dobu 22, West Fergusson 16 and Duau 14 - in total 80 aboard the vessel.

Authorities are now waiting for boxes from Samarai-Murua Open's last two LLGs of Murua and Lousiaide who are scheduled to arrive tomorrow.

Only Daga LLG is yet to get any polling underway.

A helicopter is scheduled to arrive today for airlifting of materials to Milne Bay’s mountain areas where 8 polling teams await.





NBC News/One PNG News





