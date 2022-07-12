Air Niugini resumes flights to Mt Hagen

Air Niugini has resumed flights to Kagamuga Airport, Mt Hagen this morning (Wednesday 13th July).

The first flight departed just before 9am, this will be followed by another four flights throughout the day.

Those passengers who were disrupted from yesterday will be accommodated on flights from today.

The airline suspended services to Mt Hagen yesterday due to civil unrest.

Air Niugini operates up to five flights to Kagamuga Airport daily.

