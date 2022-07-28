PM Marape congratulates PNG women’s soccer team for advancing to the OFC final

Prime Minister Hon. James Marape has congratulated the Papua New Guinea women’s soccer team on its advancement to the OFC Women’s Nations Cup with a 3-0 win over Samoa in the semi-final in Suva, Fiji, today (July 27 2022).

He has wished them all the best in the grand final on Saturday which will determine whether or not they get a place in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The team is supported by the Government and people of PNG through National Gaming Control Board and Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd.

PM Marape said PNG’s young women soccer stars were the “best news” for PNG after all the bad news about election-related violence.

PM Marape meeting the PNG women’s soccer team in Suva recently.

“Our young women are indeed a breath of fresh air for PNG after all the gloom and doom stories about election-related violence,” he said.

“Today, I join with the rest of our nation in celebrating the win of our women’s soccer team, who have brought great pride to us all.

“I am especially proud because two weeks ago, while attending the Pacific Islands Forum in Suva, I visited them and wished them all the best as they strive for a place in the World Cup.

“They carry the hopes and dreams of our nation, especially our young women, and we are just one step away from the world stage.

“I will join in with the rest of PNG on Saturday as you bring us together as one people, one nation, one country.”

