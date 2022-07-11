Flights to Mt Hagen's Kagamuga airport in suspension

Air Niugini wishes to advise our valued customers that the airline has suspended all flights to Kagamuga airport, Mt Hagen today due to civil unrest.

Air Niugini

The airline’s decision to suspend flights was made after it received a Notice to Pilots(NOTAM), consequently forcing the cancellation of all five flights today.

Air Niugini will continue to closely monitor the situation and will resume operations as soon as it is safe, including withdrawal of the NOTAM.

Passengers who had purchased tickets for the flights that were cancelled can revalidate their travel for the next available flight.

Air Niugini regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers however the situation is beyond the airline’s control.

Safety is always of paramount importance in our operations.

