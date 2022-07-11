PNG GG saddened at Passing of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Press Statement

H.E. Grand Chief Sir Bob Bofeng Dadae, Governor General of Papua New Guinea, has conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the people of Japan following the tragic passing of the country’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over the weekend.

Mr. Abe, Japan’s longest serving prime minister, was assassinated whilst on a campaign trail in the city of Nara, in western Japan last Friday.

Grand Chief Sir Bob said, he was shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of the former Prime Minister of Japan, whom he described as a good friend of Papua New Guinea who cared deeply about social and economic issues affecting the country as well as the region.

“During his time as Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Abe was instrumental in strengthening and establishing closer ties between PNG and Japan. Japan was the first nation to purchase the PNG LNG gas in 2014 and was among the four leading nations of the 2018 APEC meeting to throw its support behind the electrification project for PNG. On a deeper level, Mr. Abe through his government made known his intention to work closely with all Pacific island nations to foster closer relations based on mutual respect and sustainable economic and infrastructure development for the island nations.

Mr. Abe has on occasion, urged the leaders of the Pacific to consider seriously the type of aid they receive from foreign countries and the impact this could have on their countries’ economic wellbeing and independence, adding that Japan’s focus is on assisting the island countries with initiatives that will ensure economic independence and sustainability. As a nation we have lost a true friend and supporter in Mr.Abe. We are immensely grateful to Mr. Abe for the many initiatives he had established for the benefit of PNG during his time as Prime Minister. We share in mourning the loss of this great man with the Government and the People of Japan,” Grand Chief Sir Bob said.

(Picture:Former Governor General the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Ogio in conversation with Mr. Shinzo Abe at Government House in 2014. Mr. Abe was then Prime Minister of Japan, visited Papua New Guinea on a 3-day State visit in July 2014. )





Next : PNG Elections: Ballot boxes for Maramuni Rural LLG in Enga extracted