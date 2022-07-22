2022 PNG Election Results : Declared Seats

Declared Seats - Papua New Guinea National Elections 2022
Out of the 118 seats , 13 seats have been declared so far. Below are the breakdown of the declared seats by their political parties.
Pangu Party : 7
- James Marape - Tari - Pori - Hel
- Mannaseh Magib - Margarima Open - Hela
- John Rosso - Lae Open - Morobe
- Philip Undialu - Hel Regional - Hela
- Graham Rumet - Rabaul Open - ENB
- Daniel Tindipu - Hulia-Komo Open - Hela
- Ian Ling-Stuckey - Kavieng Open - New Ireland
Peoples National Congress Party (PNC) : 3
- Peter O'Neill - Ialibu-Pangia Open - SHP
- Elias Kapavore - Pomio Open - ENB
- Gabriel Kapris - Maprik Open - ESP
United Resources Party (URP) : 2
- WILLIAM WAI BANDO - Koroba-Kopiago Open - HELA
- JASON PETER - Huan Gulf Open - Morobe
- Richard Maru - Yangoru- Saussia Open - East Sepik
Peoples Progress Party (PPP) : 1
- Sir Julius Chan - New Ireland Regional - New Ireland Province
The declared seats so far for the Papua New Guinea National Elections
