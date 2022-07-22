2022 PNG Election Results : Declared Seats

Declared Seats - Papua New Guinea National Elections 2022

Out of the 118 seats , 13 seats have been declared so far. Below are the breakdown of the declared seats by their political parties.

Pangu Party : 7

James Marape - Tari - Pori - Hel Mannaseh Magib - Margarima Open - Hela John Rosso - Lae Open - Morobe Philip Undialu - Hel Regional - Hela Graham Rumet - Rabaul Open - ENB Daniel Tindipu - Hulia-Komo Open - Hela Ian Ling-Stuckey - Kavieng Open - New Ireland

Peoples National Congress Party (PNC) : 3

Peter O'Neill - Ialibu-Pangia Open - SHP Elias Kapavore - Pomio Open - ENB Gabriel Kapris - Maprik Open - ESP

United Resources Party (URP) : 2

WILLIAM WAI BANDO - Koroba-Kopiago Open - HELA JASON PETER - Huan Gulf Open - Morobe People First Party (PFP) : 1

Richard Maru - Yangoru- Saussia Open - East Sepik Peoples Progress Party (PPP) : 1

Sir Julius Chan - New Ireland Regional - New Ireland Province



The declared seats so far for the Papua New Guinea National Elections

