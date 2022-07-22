2022 PNG Election Results : Declared Seats

byStaff -

Declared Seats - Papua New Guinea National Elections 2022 


Out of the 118 seats ,  13 seats have been declared so far. Below are the breakdown of the declared seats by their political parties. 

Pangu Party        :    7

  1. James Marape  - Tari - Pori - Hel
  2. Mannaseh Magib - Margarima Open - Hela
  3. John Rosso - Lae Open - Morobe
  4. Philip Undialu - Hel Regional - Hela
  5. Graham Rumet - Rabaul Open  - ENB
  6. Daniel Tindipu - Hulia-Komo Open - Hela 
  7. Ian Ling-Stuckey  - Kavieng Open - New Ireland 

Peoples National Congress Party (PNC)  :  3

  1. Peter O'Neill - Ialibu-Pangia Open - SHP
  2. Elias Kapavore - Pomio Open - ENB
  3. Gabriel Kapris - Maprik Open - ESP
United Resources Party (URP) :  2
  1. WILLIAM WAI BANDO  -         Koroba-Kopiago Open  -  HELA
  2. JASON PETER                  -       Huan Gulf  Open  - Morobe
People First Party  (PFP)   : 1
  1. Richard Maru -  Yangoru- Saussia  Open  - East Sepik
Peoples Progress Party  (PPP) :   1
  1. Sir Julius Chan  - New Ireland Regional - New Ireland Province

The declared seats  so far  for the Papua New Guinea National Elections

View updates results  for other seats : PNG Elections Results 2022


Next : PNG Election : Dr. Marat's Humbleness Touches many including Prime Minister Marape

Tags:
Previous Post Next Post

Advertisement