Commonwealth observer group expresses immediate reforms to PNG election processes

The Papua New Guinea National Elections processes for 2022 elections has been called on by the Commonwealth Observer Group for an immediate review to strengthen the election process.

The Observer Group, led by former President of Nauru, Baron Waqa, has also called for a review of this current national election as a matter of urgency.

The Group expressed sadness about the escalation in election-related violence happening all across the country and strongly condemn these acts of violence.

Mr Waqa presented the Interim Statement of the Commonwealth Observer Group in Port Moresby yesterday.

The Commonwealth Observer Group met voters, polling officials, political parties, security personnel, civil society and scrutineers, to understand the electoral process.

This happened in all four regions of the country.

Among the key issues of concern, is the highly centralised structure of the Electoral Commission, which has undermined the effective delivery of the election.

The observers report numerous allegations of bribery involving candidates' agents, with the group observing the distribution of money and food during polling.

They highlighted the late and insufficient disbursement of funds, impacting the timely and safe conduct of this election.

Further, the lack of media accesses to the Electoral Commission, fueling possible misinformation.

The Commonwealth wants to see immediate reforms to strengthen voter registration; the creation of a collaborative and decentralised Electoral Commission that is properly funded by the government, along with a national network to support voter education and participation.





