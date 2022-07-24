PNG Police to arrest those perpetrators involved in Markham, Kabwum election incidents

The Police Investigative Task Force for the 2022 National General Election will soon arrest supporters and candidates involved in causing destruction and disruption to the counting for the Markham and Kabwum Open seats.

Markham Open Ballot boxes and papers destroyed and burnt [Photo by Maisen Hungito

Morobe Provincial Police Commander Superintendent Jacob Singura said the criminal acts resulted in the suspension of counting for these two electorates.

The Police Investigative Task Force (ITF) team has commenced investigation for the Markham counting incident. He said another team will be set up to investigate the incident in Kabwum as well.

Mr Singura said the actions taken are criminal in nature and will not be allowed to go unpunished. He said what happened did not display the actions of leaders but thugs and criminals.

He said candidates are responsible for the actions of their supporters and cannot distance themselves from what has happened. Everyone involved either directly or indirectly will be arrested and charged criminally.

Mr Singura said the electoral commission is to make a decision on the future of these two disrupted electorates.

Meanwhile, Mr Singura said two declarations were made for Lae as well as the Huon Gulf open seats.

Pangu candidate John Rosso retained his seat whilst United Resource Party candidate Jason Peter was declared for the Huon Gulf Open seat.

“We have commenced counting for Bulolo, Nawaeb and Menyama electorates. The counting for the other three districts (Finschhafen, Tewai-Siassi, and Wau-Waria) are yet to commence,” Mr Singura said.

The PPC said that disgruntled candidates from Bulolo have also presented petitions to the Provincial Election Steering Committee (PESC) and the Provincial Election Manager this week alleging foul play in the counting process.

This is being addressed by the PNG Electoral Commission.

By Police Media Officer Andrew Philip

Next : SP PNG Hunters come from behind to beat Brisbane Tigers 32 - 24