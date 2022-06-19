Wewak Chinese Community Helps Menger-Murik People with Relief Supplies

PNG's Governor of East Sepik Allan Bird in his press statement earlier last week said it was with deep embarrassment that the provincial government had to liaise with local business houses in Wewak to provide relief supplies to the Murik-Mengar people.

Governor Bird openly shared his disagreements with Ombudsman Commission for being inconsiderate in releasing relief funds to assist the Mengar-Murik people.

The Chinese Community in Wewak showed their support to the Mengar-Murik Communities in providing relief supplies from food raisins, hardware tools to fuel supplies and K20, 000.00 cash donation on 50/50 payment-agreement basis yesterday.

Papindo Wewak Branch Manager Okniman Aow represented the Chinese community of Wewak in presenting the relief supplies to East Sepik Provincial Deputy Administrator- District and LLG affairs and head of the Repatriation Committee for the Murik Lakes people Mr Leo Vendem.

Mr Aow or Austin as Wewak locals call him said it was a worthy cause and the Chinese community was happy to help the displaced people however they can because they reside in Wewak and do business here too.

A total of Seventeen Chinese business houses took part in the relief supply donation drive yesterday.





FM100 / ONEPNG

Next : PNG Elections : Commissioner Sinai Inspects Election Materials before distributions to provinces