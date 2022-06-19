PNG Elections : Commissioner Sinai Inspects Election Materials before distributions to provinces

PNG Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai made his last personal tour to view the first batch of the election Materials before its departure to Western Province on Friday.

Commissioner Sinai who was accompanied by Australian Defense Force joint task group, wing commander, Michael Rouhan viewed the containers containing election materials, confirmed that this was the first batch of materials that will be dispatched to provinces in preparation for the polling and counting that will commence after the campaign.

Election sensitive and non-sensitive materials such as, Ballot papers, Ballot Boxes, indelible ink, Covid19 PPE plastic seals and other logistical supplies will be transported to western province in preparation for the election polling and counting.

ADF joint task force wing commander, Michael Rouhan says the team under the PNG and Australian government agreement Is to provide logistical support, planning of election operations and provide also transportation for Election materials within PNG.

The air support by the ADF and the Australian Government include three aircrafts, all for the election’s operation and preparedness in PNG.

Commissioner Sinai thanked the assistance of the Australian Defense Force, Australian Elections Steering committee, the New Zealand government, Indian Government and other donor agencies who contributed the PNGs elections.





FM 100 / PNG Today





