Queensland Maroons Squad for Origin Game 2 announced

The Queensland Rugby League has confirmed the Queensland Maroons squad for Game II of the State of Origin series against the New South Wales Blues.

QLDRL logo

With Game I squad members Xavier Coates, Reuben Cotter and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow all unavailable for selection due to injury, Maroons selectors have called Corey Oates (Brisbane Broncos), Beau Fermor (Gold Coast Titans) and Reece Walsh (Warriors) into the 22-player squad.

Oates has played eight Origin games for the Maroons, while Walsh and Fermor are now a step closer to taking the field for the Maroons for the first time after gaining selection in the extended squad.

It is a welcome return to Camp Maroon for Walsh, who was set to debut at fullback in Game II of last year’s series before a hamstring injury forced him out.

Cowboys flyer Murray Taulagi replaces Coates on the wing, while Lindsay Collins gets an opportunity in the starting side with Jai Arrow the new player on the interchange bench.

Game II of the series will be played at Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday.

Queensland Maroons

Kalyn Ponga - Newcastle Knights Selwyn Cobbo - Brisbane Broncos Valentine Holmes - North Queensland Cowboys Dane Gagai - Newcastle Knight Murray Taulagi - North Queensland Cowboys Cameron Munster - Melbourne Storm Daly Cherry-Evans - Manly Sea Eagles Lindsay Collins - Sydney Roosters Ben Hunt - St George Illawarra Dragons Josh Papalii - Canberra Raiders Kurt Capewell - Brisbane Broncos Felise Kaufusi - Melbourne Storm Tino Fa'asuamaleaui - Gold Coast Titans Harry Grant - Melbourne Storm Jai Arrow - South Sydney Rabbitohs Patrick Carrigan - Brisbane Broncos Jeremiah Nanai - North Queensland Cowboys Tom Dearden - North Queensland Cowboys Thomas Flegler - Brisbane Broncos Beau Fermor - Gold Coast Titans Corey Oates - Brisbane Broncos Reece Walsh - Warriors

