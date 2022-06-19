Queensland Maroons Squad for Origin Game 2 announced

 The Queensland Rugby League has confirmed the Queensland Maroons squad for Game II of the State of Origin series against the New South Wales Blues.

With Game I squad members Xavier Coates, Reuben Cotter and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow all unavailable for selection due to injury, Maroons selectors have called Corey Oates (Brisbane Broncos), Beau Fermor (Gold Coast Titans) and Reece Walsh (Warriors) into the 22-player squad.

Oates has played eight Origin games for the Maroons, while Walsh and Fermor are now a step closer to taking the field for the Maroons for the first time after gaining selection in the extended squad.

It is a welcome return to Camp Maroon for Walsh, who was set to debut at fullback in Game II of last year’s series before a hamstring injury forced him out. 

Cowboys flyer Murray Taulagi replaces Coates on the wing, while Lindsay Collins gets an opportunity in the starting side with Jai Arrow the new player on the interchange bench.

Game II of the series will be played at Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday.

Queensland Maroons

  1. Kalyn Ponga - Newcastle Knights
  2. Selwyn Cobbo - Brisbane Broncos
  3. Valentine Holmes - North Queensland Cowboys
  4. Dane Gagai - Newcastle Knight
  5. Murray Taulagi - North Queensland Cowboys
  6. Cameron Munster - Melbourne Storm
  7. Daly Cherry-Evans - Manly Sea Eagles
  8. Lindsay Collins - Sydney Roosters
  9. Ben Hunt - St George Illawarra Dragons
  10. Josh Papalii - Canberra Raiders
  11. Kurt Capewell - Brisbane Broncos
  12. Felise Kaufusi - Melbourne Storm
  13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui - Gold Coast Titans
  14. Harry Grant - Melbourne Storm
  15. Jai Arrow - South Sydney Rabbitohs
  16. Patrick Carrigan - Brisbane Broncos
  17. Jeremiah Nanai - North Queensland Cowboys
  18. Tom Dearden - North Queensland Cowboys
  19. Thomas Flegler - Brisbane Broncos
  20. Beau Fermor - Gold Coast Titans
  21. Corey Oates - Brisbane Broncos
  22. Reece Walsh - Warriors
