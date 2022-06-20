PNG EC asks 3 candidates to prove their criminal records

Three candidates contesting for the 2022 National Election, have been asked by the PNG Electoral Commission, to prove that their criminal convictions and sentences, have been quashed by the Supreme Court, or pardoned for the crimes they have committed.

The three are former, Western and Madang Province Governors Ati Wobiro, and James Yali respectively, while the other is Anglimp/South Waghi Open Electorate candidate, Justine Parker.

The Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai in a statement today, says the three need to prove to the PNGEC by close of business on Thursday, June 23rd, that they have been acquitted, or pardoned under Section 151 of the Constitution.

Mr. Sinai says that failure by the trio to prove their cases will see the PNGEC reject their nominations, under Section 87 (2) of the Organic Law on National and Local Level Government Elections.





Source: NBC News/One PNG News





