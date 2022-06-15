PNG's Southern Highlands Records Rise in HIV and Aids Cases during the elections eve

Reports of a rise in confirmed HIV/AIDS cases during this general election period in Southern Highlands is causing concern for Catholic Health authorities in the province.

For the months of May and June, the Epeanda Voluntary Counselling and Testing Centre in Kumin confirmed testing 13 cases as positive HIV.

Catholic Health Secretary Winnie William told NBC News, eight people tested positive in May, and 5 this month.

She said currently 1,000 people have registered as positive at the centre and are on treatment.

Winnie said in the past, there were records of one to five HIV/AIDS positive cases, however, in the last month alone, 8 people were tested positive.

She said the figures recorded are for those that visited the VCT centre but she fears the number could be higher.

Winnie said the health facility has currently scaled down its operation due to a shortage in medicines, and health workers were now on outreach programs, carrying out awareness on Sexually Transmitted Diseases and HIV/AIDS.

She said awareness has started in the Nipa-Kutubu district.





